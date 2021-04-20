Benefits of Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweigh 'very rare' blood clot risks, EU says

James Martin/CNET

The benefits of receiving Johnson & Johnson's vaccine outweigh the risks of side effects or of contracting COVID-19, the European Medicines Agency said Tuesday, adding there's a possible link between that vaccine and blood clots. Similar to its finding on the AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this month, the EMA said blood clots should be listed as a "rare" side effect.

Current evidence includes eight cases of blood clots, one fatal, in the more than 7 million people who received the vaccine in the US. No existing risk factors for those eight people have been disclosed yet, however.

"The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects," the EMA said. The agency added that COVID-19 itself "is associated with a risk of hospitalisation and death."

Johnson & Johnson will resume shipments of its coronavirus vaccine to the EU, Norway and Iceland.

A CDC advisory committee is expected to vote on a recommendation on April 23 for J&J's continued vaccine rollout in the US after it was put on pause on April 14.

Johnson & Johnson's scientists pushed back on the pause last week, saying there's insufficient evidence of a causal link between its vaccine and blood clots in a small number of patients who received it.

