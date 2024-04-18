9 Earth Day Activities for a Healthier You

Every spring you begin to hear about Earth Day, which comes around on April 22. You may have fond memories of planting a tree that day, or maybe it just reminds you to be better about recycling. Earth Day got its start in 1970 after the bestselling book Silent Spring raised public awareness about how pollution can affect human health.

In fact, caring for the planet has always been an exercise in also caring for ourselves. According to earthday.org, the goal of a healthier planet aligns with more abundant and nutritious food sources, plus fewer health impacts from air pollution. But you can also positively impact your health right at home by engaging in Earth Day activities.

The importance of Earth Day for health

Earthday.org outlines how important the event is for our own health and well-being. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), 99% of the global population is breathing air that exceeds guideline limits of pollutants. Unhealthy air causes an estimated 7 million premature deaths each year, and 8.9 million deaths globally were caused by polluted water, air and soil in 2012, as estimated by the WHO.

Negative environmental impact doesn't just affect us physically. Environmental problems can take a toll on our mental health. High temperatures, more extreme weather events and climate-related economic loss can also have a negative impact on our mental well-being. There is also the anxiety about global warming outcomes themselves.

The goal of Earth Day activities is to work to offset these horrors. Cleanup events, increased environmental legislation, tree planting, promoting sustainable farming and getting the word out are some of the ways Earth Day has made the planet a healthier place. In turn, the UN Environment Programme states that we're happier and safer when we have clean air and water, sanitation, green spaces and quality workspaces.

How to celebrate Earth Day for better health

If you'd like to tie your Earth Day activities to your own improved health, there are multiple ways you can turn this annual event into more healthy habits. From grounding sheets to gardening, it's easy to feel more connected with the Earth.

Take your workout outside

Use less electricity by heading out for a bit, and use the great outdoors to get your workout in. For instance, you can hike around some nature trails. If you want to conserve gas, you might also walk right in your neighborhood. Biking is a great way to get exercise, or even get to the store without using any gasoline.

ArtMarie/E+/Getty Images

According to a study in HHS Public Access, time in outdoor light may lead to less major depressive disorder, less antidepressant use and better overall mood. Time outdoors may also create positive outcomes for your circadian rhythm. In the study, outdoor hours were associated with an easier (and earlier) time getting up, less tiredness and less insomnia.

Garden or plant trees

A direct way to help the environment is to plant more trees. According to the USDA, one mature tree can absorb over 48 pounds of carbon dioxide annually and produce oxygen in exchange. If you're looking to offset carbon use and help create cleaner, more breathable air, planting a tree is the way to do it.

If you don't have the space or budget to plant a whole tree, you might also engage in some gardening. Try planting some flowers that help out the bee population, for instance. Bees even enjoy herbs you can use in your cooking, like lavender, sage, basil, oregano, mint and rosemary.

Reduce, reuse, recycle

If you don't already recycle, Earth Day is the perfect excuse to start making it a more routine habit. You can also look into upcycling, which is using an old item with a renewed purpose. Also, you can reduce what you use by choosing reusable items like ceramic dishware, metal straws or cloth shopping bags.

WC.GI/Moment/Getty Images

Recycling and reusing is important for health because waste facilities tend to be located in underprivileged communities, which can affect human health negatively, according to the EPA. Reducing waste is a good way to focus on the health of a wide range of communities as a whole.

Conserve water and energy

According to Energy Star, saving water can keep water in the local rivers, bays and estuaries. That can help keep environmental health more stable, as well as help preserve the local supply of clean and safe drinking water. Using less water also means less energy needed to treat and pump it.

You can choose newer appliances with the WaterSense or Energy Star label, which designate appliances that conserve water and energy.

Also, try plant varieties meant for the local climate, as these will often need less watering and upkeep. Look for drought-resistant plants so you don't have to water them as much. Talk to your local garden center or university exchange to find out which plants make the most sense for your area.

Support local and organic food

Local food can help the environment and boost your health. For instance, eating local means less energy or fuel used to transport the food.

The University of New Hampshire also states that when food is picked at peak ripeness, it has higher levels of nutrients like vitamins A and C, potassium, phosphorus and magnesium. Because it was grown locally, it's more likely to have been picked at peak ripeness.

Eating local is also a good way to get more whole food in your diet instead of processed food. Studies have linked eating organic food in particular with a reduction in health issues, such as reduced infertility, fewer birth defects, fewer cases of metabolic syndrome and lower allergic sensitization.

Dani Ferrasanjose/Moment/Getty Images

Practice mindfulness in nature

According to the Mental Health Foundation, connecting with nature is a great way to boost our mental health. A study found that nature-based mindfulness practices had a positive effect on the psychological well-being of its participants.

If you'd like to pick up a mindfulness habit outdoors, there are some free and easy ways to go about it. One method is to sit with your eyes closed, breathing deeply and simply listen to the sounds of nature. Yoga and Tai Chi in natural areas can also be a calming way to connect with nature.

Switch to eco-friendly cleaning and household products

Everyday household products may be damaging to human health. According to the American Lung Association, some products can release volatile organic compounds, which can be dangerous for human health. Some products may even cause headaches or irritate the eyes and throat.

The caveat is that you can't rush out and buy just anything labeled "green" or "natural," as these products may also contain harmful chemicals. These terms are not universally defined or enforced by any regulatory agency. However, the EPA does provide a Safer Choice list of products that are better for human health.

Instead of bringing out harsh cleaners for every little spill, you can also use warm water and some soap for cleaning items. The Western States Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Unit recommends that you scrub vigorously to remove germs. Many people use baking soda as a natural scrub. Mixing white vinegar and water (in a 50:50 ratio) is a good way to create an effective cleaner.

If you need to use disinfectants, follow label instructions and do not use them in unventilated spaces around people with asthma. The EPA also has its List N search, where you can find disinfectants that are still powerful but safer for human health. For instance, hydrogen peroxide products can be a good alternative to bleach.

Invest in organic and eco-friendly bedding and mattresses

When thinking about going green or helping the planet, you might not consider your bedding. However, bedding and mattresses might not be made from sustainably sourced materials. Some even contain harmful chemicals or allergens.

Two reports in 2022 found that bedding is one of the product categories that can contain what are called "forever chemicals," also called PFAS. These are long-chain compounds that have been phased out in the US and banned in the European Union due to health concerns.

Galina Zhigalova/Moment/Getty Images

Organic and eco-friendly bedding and mattresses might contain materials like organic cotton, latex and wool. They might also contain recycled materials like the steel in the coils. Many of these types of mattresses may also be antimicrobial, which means they can stop the growth of organisms like bacteria and mold.

Read more: Best Organic Mattress

You might also look into grounding sheets or mats, which use conductive materials like silver fibers to help connect you to a local electrical outlet's ground port. The idea is to connect to electrons, mimicking the Earth's electric current, with no direct electricity needed. Grounding sheets may help with mood, stress or pain.

Spreading awareness about the link between environmental health and personal well-being

Spreading awareness has taken on a bit of a bad reputation with the concept of "slacktivism." However, you can get the word out and still practice what you preach. Whether that means sharing initiatives via social media or encouraging a neighborhood-wide cleanup day, activism can be good for your mental health.

Stanford University lists activism as a way to empower the individual, create positive change, reclaim agency and help with healing after traumatic events. In one study, participants who engaged in a brief activist activity reported higher levels of subjective vitality. While you may only be one person, spreading awareness about important issues reminds you of the power of one.