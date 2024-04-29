You Have Until April 30 to Grab Microsoft Office for Windows or Mac for Just $30

A lot of us use Microsoft Office because it's what we've always used. But the way it's priced means signing up for a monthly subscription that will set you back $7 a month. If you'd rather just pay once and then forget about it, then you should make the most of today's Office deal. You have until tomorrow, April 30, to get yourself a Microsoft Office 2019 license for just $30, on Windows or Mac, and enjoy access to the apps forever. That's a huge discount from the usual $229 price tag or paying $7 a month in perpetuity for the latest version.

There are two versions of Office here. Mac users will get the Home and Business suite of apps, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams Classic and OneNote, while Windows users will get the Professional Plus version with additional apps like Publisher and Access. Just note that you won't get Microsoft Teams on the Windows version.

This isn't the latest version of Office, but compared to signing up for the Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals, StackSocial's offer is a great deal. There is a free online version of Microsoft Office out there that you can use, but it lacks several features, so this may be a better option. Apple users should note that Outlook is now available as a free app for the Mac.

Some important things to note: You'll get a one-time use code for a single computer, which means you won't be able to download these apps on multiple devices. And that means that if you upgrade to a new computer or your current one dies, you likely won't be able to transfer the suite. These licenses also lack some of the added conveniences you'll get with a 365 subscription, including OneDrive cloud storage and cloud-based AI features, including Microsoft Copilot. Additionally, these apps should work for as long as your computer does. Windows users will have support through Oct. 14, 2025. There is also a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license at any time, but we've been running other versions of Office from StackSocial since early 2022 and have yet to encounter a problem.

Now that you have some sweet new software, you might need a computer to go with it. Be sure to check out our regularly updated list of the best laptop deals to make sure you don't overpay.