Outlook on Mac Goes Free, New Features Coming

Outlook is now free for Mac users meaning a Microsoft 365 subscription -- formerly Microsoft Office -- won't be necessary to use the email app, Microsoft said in a blog post on Monday.

Additionally, Microsoft said new features will be coming to Mac users. This includes being able to "peek" at upcoming calendar events and connect a person's Outlook profile to Apple Focus, a feature that allows people to customize their notifications.

Outlook is an email, calendar, note-taking and contact management app that's been around since 1997. It was primarily used as enterprise software, but Microsoft slowly opened it up to more mainstream audiences, folding in email messaging from MSN and live.com.

While Microsoft's Windows operating system is a major competitor to Apple's MacOS, both companies do create software for each other's platforms. Microsoft's enterprise software like Word, Excel and Powerpoint are available to Mac users. Apple's iTunes is also present on Windows.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.