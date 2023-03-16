Microsoft Introduces AI-powered 'Copilot' for Word, Outlook and More

Just a month after announcing artificial intelligence integration with its search engine Bing and browser Edge, Microsoft is introducing Microsoft 365 Copilot, a tool that will work with you within its suite of apps including Excel, Word, PowerPoint and more. In a blog post on Thursday, Microsoft said the new tool will increase creativity and productivity.

"Copilot gives you a first draft to edit and iterate on — saving hours in writing, sourcing, and editing time. Sometimes Copilot will be right, other times usefully wrong — but it will always put you further ahead," Jared Spataro, an executive vice president at Microsoft, wrote of how the copilot will work in Word.

It can create PowerPoint presentations and Excel data visualization with a prompt, Spataro wrote. Microsoft 365 Copilot will also draft email responses and summarize long email threads in Outlook.

Microsoft 365 copilot is currently being tested by 20 partners, though it will be available "more broadly in the coming months," Microsoft said in a separate blog post.

Microsoft also announced Business Chat, which uses AI across your Microsoft apps to aggregate information and return it in response to a written prompt.

Microsoft in February promised to integrate AI into more of its products when it unveiled the new Bing, which the company confirmed is using OpenAI's GPT-4 technology. Microsoft is among a number of companies racing to bring new AI capabilities to its services. Google earlier this week said it's adding AI tools to its Workspace apps, including generative writing features in Gmail and Docs. Facebook parent Meta is experimenting with AI-powered chat on WhatsApp and Messenger, while Grammarly is launching an AI feature to craft email messages, social media posts and more.

The ability to use AI to summarize or synthesize within commonly used apps could have significant impacts on workflow, Rowan Curran, an analyst at Forrester, said in an email to CNET.

"Having capabilities to generate a summarization of a white paper into a blog post and the ability to do it within your core productivity app reduces the friction around integrating these tools into workflows, because the user doesn't have to go to a different tool to use them," he wrote.

