Yes, Samsung Is Really Giving Away Free 65-Inch TVs, but There's Only 1 Day Left

If you're in the market for a brand-new TV, there's a big bonus for preordering one of Samsung's new models. Purchase the 2024 Samsung Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, OLED or The Frame by April 11, and Samsung will thrown in a 65-inch 4K TV for free.

Both QLED and OLED displays are available, with prices starting at just $1,000. One of the highlights of this new collection is the Samsung S95D OLED model. Not only does it deliver stunning picture quality, but it also has an impressive anti-glare display to reduce everyday reflections in bright spaces. It starts at $2,600 for the 55-inch model. But there are plenty of options available in a wide variety of styles and sizes, including 8K models, so don't miss out.

While the free TV won't deliver the same quality as these newer models, it's a nice bonus that sells for around $449, making it a great offer for those already looking to grab a standout TV for the main living area, as you can upgrade the TV in your bedroom or den at the same time.

It's worth noting that Amazon and Best Buy have also matched this Samsung deal, and My Best Buy Plus and Total members will save an extra $100 toward this offer at Best Buy.

When will this deal expire?

This preorder deal from Samsung expires on April 11, but supplies are limited and this deal could expire or sell out before that date. In order to ensure you get the most savings, we recommend you make your purchase sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment. We at CNET strive to keep deals updated and current to help you know if an offer is still live and available for purchase and will continue to check this offer to amend our post as needed.

