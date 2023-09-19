Woot Knocks Up to 47% Off Top-Rated Samsung and LG 4K Smart TVs

Woot is one of our favorite places to find great prices on refurbished tech. But you can occasionally find bargains on new items as well, and right now it's offering some serious savings on new TVs from Samsung an LG, with some models discounted by as much as 47%. This sale is set to run through Sept. 30, but Woot typically has a limited supply available, and we expect some models to sell out well before then. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are quite a few different TVs to choose from at this sale, including some of our favorite models on the market right now. We named the Samsung QN90B the best high-end non-OLED TV of 2023, and right now you can snag it for 31% off. It features a stunning 4K QLED display with mini-LED backlighting, supports Dolby Atmos for immersive audio and right now you can pick up the 43-inch model for $830, which saves you $368 compared to the usual price.

Or, if a massive screen is your top priority, you can pick up this gargantuan 85-inch Samsung Q80C QLED TV for $1,950 right now, which is a whopping $1,348 off the usual price. It features direct full array backlighting for sharp contrast with rich blacks and dazzling whites, and even comes equipped with an advanced AI processor that automatically upscales the look of all your non-4K shows and movies.

And if you want a seriously stunning TV, you can pick up a model from Samsung's S95B Series. It's one of the few TVs at this sale that features vibrant OLED display, and also boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate, quantum HDR support and a sleek ultra-thin design. You can snag the 55-inch model for $1,350, $1,148 off, or grab the larger 65-inch model for $1,590, which saves you $1,408 compared to the usual price.

There are plenty of other excellent models on sale, so be sure to shop the entire selection. And you can check out our full roundup of all the best TV deals for even more bargains.