Best Prime Day Mesh Router Deals: Up to 50% off Eero, Netgear and More

There are a lot of reasons to upgrade to a mesh router system at home and Prime Day is the perfect time to do exactly that. Whether you find internet dead spots around your home or your ISP-provide router is just too basic, a Prime Day mesh router deal could really help you improve your networking experience.

By placing mesh routers around your home, your wireless connection can be extended over a much larger area than a single router can offer so even the outer reaches of your property can get a signal. Each mesh router relays your wireless traffic back to your modem and your devices will seamlessly switch between different mesh routers in your home as you move around for the best connection.

There are a lot of mesh router options on the market these days and we're seeing plenty of early Prime Day deals to get excited about already meaning now's a great time to make the switch without paying full price. We'll keep the below list of the best mesh router deals updated as new discounts crop up.

Best mesh router deals available right now

Netgear Netgear's Orbi AC1200 is a more stripped back version of its mesh networking system but it makes for a good entry-level option for a lot of folks, especially at its current discounted price. It's Wi-Fi 5, rather than the newer Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E, and only dual-band, but we found it to be a terrific value option in our review. Read our Netgear Orbi (2019) review.

Amazon Eero was the first brand to really take mesh networking mainstream and has continued to improve its offering since being acquired by Amazon. Though newer Wi-Fi 6-compatible models have been released, the previous-gen Mesh WiFi model sporting Wi-Fi 5 tech is still available and is discounted for Prime members. The three-piece set on sale right now can cover up to 5,000 square feet and is super easy to set up (I would know, because I have this system). Read our Eero (2019) review.

TCL TCL Linkhub AC1200 mesh system comes with two routers for just $35 in this limited-time deal. This dual-band system can provide coverage for an area of up to 2,800 square feet and boasts impressive data transfer speeds of up to 1,167 Mbps across both 2.4 and 5GHz wireless frequencies. At this price, it's a solid upgrade for the average home.

TP-Link The Deco X20 is TP-Link's budget-friendly mesh networking system and the three-piece kit is even more affordable with this discount. The system offers Wi-Fi 6 support, up to 5,800 square feet of coverage and speeds of up to 1,200Mbps on its 5GHz band. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the full savings.

Asus If you're looking to balance top-end features and price, the Asus ZenWiFi AX is hard to beat. This two-piece system can cover up to 5,500 square feet and offers Wi-Fi 6, MU-MIMO, as well as a tri-band configuration with a dedicated wireless backhaul for an improved connection between mesh devices. Read our Asus ZenWiFi AX review.

Amazon Formerly the top-of-the-line Eero device, the Eero Pro has since been replaced by Wi-Fi 6-capable versions but the system is still worth a look - especially with the current 50% Prime Day discount. The three-piece set offers up to 6,000 square feet of coverage with support for speeds of up to 550 Mbps. The tri-band system also offers support for Apple HomeKit.

How do I know if I need a mesh network?

The main benefit of upgrading to a mesh network is to rid your home of dead zones. Since mesh systems offer a greater coverage area than a stand-alone router, they are well-suited to medium or large homes. If your home is spread across over 1,500 square feet, you likely have some harder-to-reach spots for a traditional router.

Smaller properties may be serviced just fine by a regular router. Still, if you find internet speeds plummeting in the rooms farthest from your router, it might make sense to upgrade to a mesh system.

Will a mesh network replace my existing router?

Yes, your new mesh network will replace your current router. A mesh router will connect directly to your modem via Ethernet, like your existing router does, with any other mesh devices being connected to power at other spots in your home.

Importantly, you'll see just one network in your home and phones, tablets and other devices will automatically switch between the various mesh devices in the background as you move around so you're always connected to the optimum mesh device.