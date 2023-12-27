Windows and Mac Users Can Snag Microsoft Office 2019 for Just $40

Whether it's to gain access to PowerPoint or Word or one of the other programs offered in the Microsoft suite, a subscription to Microsoft 365 can get pricey, setting you back at least $7 per month. Even if you're looking to cut out the subscription aspect and go for a lifetime license, the latest Microsoft Office Pro 2021will cost you a hefty $440 upfront from Microsoft. But if you're willing to go a generation further back to Office 2019, right now at StackSocial you can nab it for just $40 for a lifetime subscription. That's an 82% discount from the regular price of $229. There is currently no listed expiration date for this deal but we suggest getting it sooner rather than later because it could end at any time.

Mac users will get the basic Home and Business suite of apps, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, while Windows users will get the Professional version. This includes the same apps as the Mac version, but excludes Teams -- however, it does add Publisher and Access to round out the suite.

This isn't the latest version of Office, but compared to signing up for the Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals, StackSocial's offer is a great deal. There is a free online version of Microsoft Office out there that you can use, but it lacks several features, so this may be a better option. Also, Apple users should note that Outlook is now available as a free app for the Mac.

Some important things to note -- you'll get a one-time use code for a single computer, which means you won't be able to download these apps on multiple devices. And that does mean that if you upgrade to a new computer or your current one dies, you likely won't be able to transfer the suite. These licenses also lack some of the added conveniences you'll get with a 365 subscription, including OneDrive cloud storage and cloud-based AI features, including Microsoft Copilot. Additionally, these apps should work for as long as your computer does, but the Mac license has reached the end of its lifecycle, which means Microsoft's support for this version of Office has ended. Windows users will have extended support through Oct. 14, 2025. There is also a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license at any time, but we've been running other versions of Office from StackSocial since early 2022 and have yet to encounter a problem.

Be sure to check system requirements before you make your purchase to ensure these will work on your device. And if you're looking to upgrade your operating system, there is a bundled deal available that includes both Office Pro 2019 and Windows 11 Pro for just $50. Both are great options if you're grabbing a new laptop deal or desktop deal and need a software upgrade.