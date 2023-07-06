Savings Unleashed: Score Free Prime Day Deals in Just One Step

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

By now, it's no secret Amazon's highly anticipated 48-hour sale is happening soon. Prime Day begins July 11 and runs through July 12. If you didn't find what you needed during the Fourth of July sales, Prime Day will be your next opportunity for more big deals. In order to get an all-access pass to thousands of discounts, however, you'll need a Prime membership.

Typically, Amazon Prime costs $15 a month, or $140 if you pay yearly. There's also an option for students that costs $8 a month and a qualified government assistance plan for $7 per month. But if you want to get Prime Deals without paying a cent, just use Amazon's free 30-day trial of the service.

Your 30-day Amazon Prime trial should include access to all of the benefits of Amazon Prime, including Prime Video, discounted prescription drugs, free two-day delivery, and yes, access to Prime Day deals. The only catch? You can't use the same email address you've used for an Amazon Prime trial before.

You'll also want to be sure to cancel your trial before Amazon auto-renews your membership after 30 days, or you'll get charged. It's fairly easy to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription.

If you're looking for Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime subscription. Using an Amazon Prime trial is a low-risk method for accessing the bargains while checking out the other benefits of the service.

More about Amazon Prime Day 2023



Get ready for Amazon Prime Day with all the info you need to save the most:

The editorial content on this page is based solely on objective, independent assessments by our writers and is not influenced by advertising or partnerships. It has not been provided or commissioned by any third party. However, we may receive compensation when you click on links to products or services offered by our partners.