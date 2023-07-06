The Best Cooling Pillows What to Stream on Netflix CNET Coupons ChatGPT in the Classroom Best Satellite Internet Providers Meal Delivery Services Rated Mortgage Rates Best Solar Companies
Money

Savings Unleashed: Score Free Prime Day Deals in Just One Step

No membership? No problem! Here's how to get 30 days free.

Arielle Burton headshot
Peter Butler headshot
Arielle Burton
Peter Butler
2 min read
Amazon shipping package surrounded by products like watches, smart phones and laptops
Amazon Prime Day features big sales on limited-stock items.
Robert Rodriguez/CNET

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

By now, it's no secret Amazon's highly anticipated 48-hour sale is happening soon. Prime Day begins July 11 and runs through July 12. If you didn't find what you needed during the Fourth of July sales, Prime Day will be your next opportunity for more big deals. In order to get an all-access pass to thousands of discounts, however, you'll need a Prime membership.

Typically, Amazon Prime costs $15 a month, or $140 if you pay yearly. There's also an option for students that costs $8 a month and a qualified government assistance plan for $7 per month. But if you want to get Prime Deals without paying a cent, just use Amazon's free 30-day trial of the service.

Amazon Prime Subscription
See at Amazon

Your 30-day Amazon Prime trial should include access to all of the benefits of Amazon Prime, including Prime Video, discounted prescription drugs, free two-day delivery, and yes, access to Prime Day deals. The only catch? You can't use the same email address you've used for an Amazon Prime trial before.

You'll also want to be sure to cancel your trial before Amazon auto-renews your membership after 30 days, or you'll get charged. It's fairly easy to cancel your Amazon Prime subscription.

If you're looking for Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime subscription. Using an Amazon Prime trial is a low-risk method for accessing the bargains while checking out the other benefits of the service.

@cnetdotcom Use this simple Amazon trick to get Prime Day deals for free.#greenscreen#greenscreenvideo#amazonprimeday#amazonprimeday2023#primeday#primeday2023#primeday2023deals#amazon#amazondeals#amazondeals2023#amazontrick#retail#shoppingtok#dealstok♬ Lo-fi hip hop - NAO-K

