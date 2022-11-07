Walmart Plus Members Can Save Over $300 on One of Our Favorite TVs of 2022

Black Friday is just a few weeks away, and sure to bring some amazing deals on tons of top tech -- including some of the best TV prices we'll see all year. But Walmart is kicking off the holiday shopping frenzy a little early for its Walmart Plus Members. Those with a membership have early access to the first round of deals, which kicked officially off at 12:00 p.m. ET today, and includes serious savings on one of our favorite TVs of the year.

Walmart Plus members can grab a for just $188, which saves you a whopping $312 compared to the . Those without a Walmart Plus membership -- which costs $13 a month or $98 for the year -- will be able to take advantage of this deal a little later, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET today.

The TCL 4-Series made its way onto our list of the best TVs for 2022 as one of our favorite budget options on the market right now. But despite its affordable pricing, it still boasts some impressive specs. It's equipped with a stunning 4K ultra HD display, plus HDR support and 4K upscaling to improve the look of all your content.

It also uses Roku's user-friendly OS, our favorite smart TV platform, so you can easily access all your favorite shows, movies and streaming apps right out of the box, and the voice remote makes it easy to find them. Plus, it has AirPlay built in, so you can stream videos, music and photos directly from your iPhone or other Apple device, and it's compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants so it's easy to integrate into your smart home.