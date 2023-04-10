Walmart Knocks Up to $130 Off Budget-Friendly Vizio 4K TVs

In the market for a new 4K TV that won't break the bank? Vizio makes our overall favorite budget-friendly TVs available in 2023, and right now you can snag one on sale for even less. Walmart is currently offering up to $130 off select Vizio V-Series and M-Series models, with prices starting at $314. And a few of these discounts are being as well. There's no set expiration for these deals, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Vizio V-Series is our favorite budget TV for 2023, and earned a spot on our list of the best TVs overall thanks to its impressive image quality and affordable price. It comes with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay built in, which means you can stream, or even mirror, content directly from your Apple or Android devices. It also boasts 4K UHD picture, and an IQ active processor that enhances the quality of any non-4K content. Right now, you can pick up the , saving you $36, or upgrade to the for $398, saving you $130.

Walmart is also offering a $50 discount on the , which drops the price down to $398. Like the V-Series above, it's a 4K UHD TV, and comes with AirPlay and Chromecast built-in. It's a bit pricier than its V-Series counterpart, but features an upgraded QLED display that provides sharper contrast and more vivid colors.

Or, if you're looking for a different model or screen size, you can check out our full roundup of all the best TV deals for even more bargains.