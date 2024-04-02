Upgrade Your Wi-Fi and Save Hundreds Off TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Systems

It's fair to say that a lot of people don't put too much thought into the router that they use when connecting to the internet, but for those who want to get the fastest and most reliable connection possible, Wi-Fi 7 routers are where it's at. TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 routers were among the first to be announced, but like any latest technology, they aren't cheap. But discounts have a way of taking high prices and making them more affordable, and right now Amazon is offering some big discounts on the TP-Link Deco BE95 range of routers. Prices start from $1,000 for the system with two access points, saving you $200. Need more coverage? The setup with three access points is now available for just $1,600 which is also a $200 saving over the original asking price.

No matter whether you choose the two or three-device setups you'll be getting a whole-home mesh system that promises to blanket the area with reliable and fast internet connectivity. The system offers tri-band connectivity and superfast speeds of 11,520Mbps on 6GHz band 1, 11,520 Mbps on 6GHz band 2, 8,640 Mbps on 5GHz band and 1,148 Mbps on 2.4 GHz band. That's more than enough to stream 4K videos from your favorite services to multiple devices around the home.

With smart homes becoming more and more the norm, people often have a lot more devices connected to their Wi-Fi network than they might think. These systems support more than 200 devices at any given time and can cover homes of up to 7,800 square feet with two access points and even more if you choose the one with three. Despite that, the whole system is quick and easy to set up in minutes and can be managed using just a smartphone.

These deals are a great option for people who need the best of the best, but not everyone will need such a capable Wi-Fi setup. For you, we have a list of the best Wi-Fi router deals that we constantly update to make sure you're getting the best possible deal, no matter your needs.