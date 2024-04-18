Upgrade Your Home's Wi-Fi Connection for Only $17 With This Budget Extender

If you have a lot of devices in your home you may find yourself needed a more robust Wi-Fi setup. A Wi-Fi extender can help you strengthen your Wi-Fi signal, and now you can do so without breaking the bank. The Linksys Wi-Fi extender is now only $17 on Woot. Make sure you use code 3OFFLINKSYS to receive the full discount. Act quick, this promo code expires on April 22, and keep in mind that this product is brand new and unused despite being labelled as an open-box product.

The Linksys Max-Stream RE7000 Wi-Fi extender is a great solution to get rid of dead zones and enhance Wi-Fi coverage throughout up to 2,500 square feet of your home. Its compact design allows for easy plug-in installation without having to give up adjacent outlet access. It features 802.11ac Wi-Fi, which is Wi-Fi 5, and MU-MIMO technology, so multiple devices can connect with ease. While it's not the latest Wi-Fi 7 tech, adding this extender is much cheaper than upgrading to one of first Wi-Fi 7 mesh router systems.

You'll be able to roam freely through your home with your devices seamlessly switching between this extender and your main router, depending on which has the best signal. It works with any WiFi router, and setting up the extender is easy to do from your phone or laptop. Whether expanding your network or reducing dead zones is your priority, this extender offers solid performance for this sort of price.

