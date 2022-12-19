Upgrade Your Gaming Setup With Up to 40% Off Monitors, Laptops, PCs and More

The gear you use for gaming can end up being the difference between victory and defeat. And if your setup is in need of an upgrade, we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering , including mice, monitors, laptops and more. There are even some prebuilt gaming PCs you can snag for hundreds off the usual price. There's no set expiration for this sale, so there's no telling how long these deals will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's gaming gear for all needs and budgets available for less at this sale. If you're looking for a great stocking stuffer for the gamer on your gift list this year, you can pick up this with a 16,000 DPI sensor and programmable buttons for $34, $6 off the usual price. Or if you're looking to give your setup a serious upgrade, you can pick up this for $240, saving you $60 compared to the usual price. It has a stunning 27-inch QHD display, and boats a refresh rate of 165 Hz for ultra-smooth action. You can even pick up one of our favorite gaming laptops of 2022, the , for $250 off, dropping the price down to $680. It comes equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, a 15.6-inch full HD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

And for more bargains on gaming equipment, you can check out our roundups for the best deals on mice, keyboards, gaming laptops, gaming PCs, Xbox gear and PlayStation gear.