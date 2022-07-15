Best Keyboard Deals: Save on Mechanical, Bluetooth, Gaming Keyboards and More

There are many different types of keyboards, each with their own specific purpose. Keyboards vary in price and features, so it's important to pick the right one for your needs. Gaming keyboards are designed for competitive gaming with top speed and tactility in mind, while travel keyboards are designed to be more compact and portable. Whatever you're looking for, there's definitely one out there that's perfect for you. Do you want the best keyboard features or just something reliable to type emails and documents? Regardless of which side you sit on, you should always look for the best keyboard deal you can find.

Whether you're looking for a fully customizable mechanical keyboard with fun keycaps or something that can connect to a few devices and easily switch between them, we have you covered. We've scoured the internet to find all the best keyboard deals that are out there right now and broken them down into a few sections to make it easier to sort through so you can find the keyboard that suits your needs at the best price.

Bluetooth wireless keyboard deals

If you're in the market for something portable or just a basic keyboard, these deals are for you. From keyboards that connect to multiple devices at once to ultracompact and portable ones, there are Bluetooth keyboard deals here for everyone.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a multidevice Bluetooth keyboard, meaning that you can program it to easily connect to and switch between three different Bluetooth devices. With it, you can connect to your phone, tablet and PC if you want -- switching between them is the work of a simple button press. It works with Mac, Windows, Chrome, Android, iPhone, Apple TV and more. It's a small keyboard but offers up to two years of battery life before you need to swap them out. Read our Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard review.

Microsoft If you want a keyboard with a great design and a bunch of nice features but is easy to move around, this Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard may be the one for you. It has a low-profile design, an input key for easy access to symbols, emoji and more, as well as the ability to connect to three devices. While it's primarily designed to work with Windows (it comes with only a Windows key, there's no Mac key option), you can connect it to Mac, Android and more with ease.

The first thing you'll notice about this keyboard is the different layout. It's a split ergonomic keyboard designed to position your wrists and forearms in a more natural position. The number pad is separate from the keyboard, which gives you some freedom as to where to place it in your workspace, since this layout takes up more space. While it's an older keyboard, it's still a great one to consider. Read our Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard review.

Mechanical keyboard deals

They click and clack, but mechanical keyboards are extremely popular among gamers and PC enthusiasts alike. They can be customized to no end, but you can get started with a great basic keyboard before diving into the world of creating your own, swapping switches and buying endless new keys.

Razer This gaming keyboard features hybrid high-performance Mecha-Membrane switches that provide the tactile feedback of a mechanical key press on a comfortable, soft-cushioned membrane switch that is suitable for gaming. It supports up to 80 million clicks, and Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands. It also includes RGB lighting and a magnetic wrist rest to align perfectly and offer plush comfort during extended gaming sessions. There is even a digital volume wheel for easy adjustment of audio levels right from your keyboard.

Lenovo This gaming keyboard has a simple, minimalist design that features seven media keys and a dedicated game mode key that will allow you to enable or disable certain keys while gaming. And you can customize it to your needs. It also features a detachable textured palm-rest, so you can use it as needed, as well as RGB lighting and keys with a 50-million-click lifecycle and 100% antighosting with 104-key rollover on USB.

Corsair The Corsair K100 is a feature-loaded mechanical keyboard that has a built-in function row, a number pad and direct Elgato Stream Deck software integration. This means it has programmable keys that can run macros and special streaming commands using the Stream Deck software, and the keyboard has 8MB of onboard storage to hold the commands. The palm rest magnetically attaches to the keyboard so you can easily add it or remove it as needed.

Razer This mechanical keyboard has O-Ring sound dampeners and backlit keys with white LED lighting. It also features Razer Hypershift, which allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands. It supports up to 80 million clicks. Its tournament-ready tenkeyless design and detachable USB cable make for a portable keyboard for gamers on the go.

Logitech Logitech is well known for quality PC accessories and the company's mechanical keyboards are no different. The G Pro mechanical keyboard features GX Blue Clicky Switches, RGB backlighting, USB passthrough, programmable macros and much more. It's great for those looking to get into mechanical keyboards without spending too much, and for those who want to take their gaming to the next level.

Keyboard-mouse bundle deals

If you're in need of a mouse and a keyboard, sometimes you can get the best deal by bundling the two into one purchase. This does limit the available models, but at these prices, odds are you won't mind.

HyperX This highly rated pair of wired gaming accessories can help bring your skills to the next level without spending a ton. The keyboard has a gaming membrane inside and is spill-resistant just in case things get crazy and your drink goes toppling over. The wired mouse has an adjustable DPI up to 6,200 and offers seven programmable buttons, all of which are tested for up to 20 million clicks.