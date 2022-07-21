Best Gaming Laptop Deals: Save $600 On an Acer Predator With RTX 3070 Graphics

There's likely a gaming laptop out there that fits your budget. From the entry-level GeForce RTX 3050 graphics processor to the high-powered RTX 3080 Ti, gaming laptops based on Nvidia's latest crop of GPUs span a wide range of prices. You can spend anywhere from $740 to more than $4,000.

Amazon has a great deal on the low-cost Acer Nitro 5 right now, and there are many gaming laptops on sale at Best Buy with big savings. Perhaps the sweet spot is the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE that's on sale right now at Best Buy. It's $600 off and provides a roomy 16-inch display powered by RTX 3070 graphics. And the Gigabyte G5 is a rarity -- an RTX 3060-based model that costs less than $1,000 at its current sale price.

Read more: Best Gaming Laptop to Buy in 2022

Don't miss the deals below and check back here. I'll keep this list updated as sales expire and new deals emerge.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Acer's Nitro 5 has long been a popular pick for gamers on tight budgets. This model is discounted on Amazon by $80 and features GeForce RTX 3050 graphics alongside midrange components: a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. The 15.6-inch display has full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. This is about as inexpensive as you'll find a gaming laptop with a GPU from Nvidia's current RTX 30 series.

Best Buy This 15-inch HP laptop is $250 off at Best Buy and features a new 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch screen has full HD resolution and a speedy 144Hz refresh rate.

Newegg This 15.6-inch laptop from Gigabyte prioritizes GPU muscle over CPU power, pairing RTX 3060 graphics with an 11th-gen Core i5 processor. Most gaming laptops with midrange RTX graphics feature a Core i7 or the AMD equivalent of a Ryzen 7. Still, it should have oomph to play games on its full HD, 144Hz display. It's currently a hefty $400 off at Best Buy to make it one of the few RTX 3060 gaming laptops priced at less than $1,000.

Acer This model from Acer is $600 off at Best Buy to make it one of the most affordable gaming laptops with RTX 3070 graphics. It features a 16-inch display with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. You also get an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a roomy 1TB SSD.

ASUS This ROG Zephyrus laptop boasts an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 3080 graphics. It's $200 off right now at Best Buy, making it one of the most affordable gaming laptops with the RTX 3080 GPU. The 15.6-inch display has a 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. You also get a capacious 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte With a 16-inch, 4K AMOLED display powered by an 11th-gen Core i9 CPU and RTX 3080 Ti graphics, this beast from Gigabyte can handle gaming and content creation. It also serves up an ample 32GB of RAM and a huge 2TB SSD. It's on sale with a massive $700 discount at Best Buy right now.

More recommendations for gamers