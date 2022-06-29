Best Wireless Mouse Prime Day Deals: Save on Travel, Gaming and Everyday Computing Mice

A wireless mouse is a great investment for anyone who relies heavily on their laptop's touchpad. Wireless mice offer greater precision and freedom of movement, making them ideal for tasks that require detail-oriented work like video and photo editing, and online gaming. Plus, having a wireless mouse removes the hassle of dealing with a long cord or a touchpad that isn't always responsive.

These days you don't have to spend a fortune to get a great mouse with the features you need for work, play or travel. Prime Day will begin July 12 this year, but there are quite a few early Prime Day deals on wireless mice right now, ahead of the big day.

Check out the best wireless mouse deals currently available below. We have found options for all needs and budgets, with some mice starting at just $11. We'll update this article periodically as deals expire and new price drops occur at various retailers.

Looking for other gear? Check out deals on headphones, monitors and laptops to get everything you need for your workstation.

Best wireless mouse deals for everyday computing

Microsoft This mouse is light and portable, plus it connects wirelessly via Bluetooth and works on a variety of surfaces thanks to BlueTrack technology. The wheel is optimized for smooth scrolling and the low-profile design helps it sit comfortably in most hands.

Logitech Logitech's 2.4GHz flagship mouse for Windows or Mac features hand-sculpted contour for comfort, a smart-speed adaptive scroll wheel and a dark field sensor that tracks on virtually any surface, including glass and high-gloss tabletops. There is even a thumb wheel that allows for side-to-side horizontal scrolling. A single charge will provide up to 40 days of use, and in an emergency when your battery runs low, just four minutes of charging can give your mouse enough power to get you through the day. Plus, you can pair this mouse to up to three devices, toggling between them easily. There is a newer version of this mouse available, but it comes at a higher price.

Logitech This highly rated mouse was recently discontinued by the manufacturer, but that means you can get a really great deal on it while supplies last. You can use the mouse seamlessly on up to three computers. In fact, you can copy and paste text, images and files from one to the other using Logitech Flow, which makes this ideal for people with a robust at-home setup -- perhaps for remote work or school. It works with both Windows and Mac computers and lasts up to 70 days on a single charge. Read our Logitech MX Master 2S preview.

Microsoft This ergonomically designed mouse will help you work in comfort all day long. It navigates with precision and has three programmable buttons so that you can easily access your most-used apps. Plus, since it connects via Bluetooth, you won't have to take up a valuable USB port. Note, however, that this device does not work on clear glass or mirrored surfaces.

With laser technology for precision tracking and a smart sleep mode, this mouse is a good one for everyday use. It also has an on/off switch so that you can further conserve power, which in turn results in a battery life lasting up to two years. It's designed for comfortable use whether you're right- or left-handed and is compatible with Mac, Windows and Chrome OS. Read our Logitech Wireless Mouse M510 review.

Best wireless mouse deals for travel

Verbatim This plug-and-play USB wireless mouse works with PC and Mac and features a 2.4GHz wireless connection for lag-free performance. The design is small and sleek, making it ultraportable, and it has a nano wireless receiver that can be stored in the mouse when not in use so it doesn't get lost while traveling. This mouse needs a AAA battery, but the first one comes with your purchase.

Razer This 2.4GHz ambidextrous mouse is designed for gaming, but its size and battery life make it a great option for gaming while traveling. It offers a high-precision 7,200-dpi optical sensor and 1,000Hz ultrapolling. Wireless, extended gaming sessions are supported by up to 350 hours of battery life using swappable AA batteries. Plus, the wireless USB receiver can be stored inside the mouse, which is useful for keeping it safe when on-the-go. However, if you prefer connecting via Bluetooth, that option is available. There are also five programmable buttons you can customize.

Logitech Cordless convenience is only the beginning with this 2.4GHz mini mouse. Ultra small, lightweight and portable, you can fit this tiny guy in your pocket or purse, taking it along anywhere you go. With up to 33 feet of range, you can easily sit back on your sofa and use this mouse with your television. Compatible with Linux, Windows and Mac operating systems, it's a good choice for basic flexibility as you travel.

Best wireless mouse deals for gaming

Razer This mouse is 25% faster than competing wireless mice thanks to Razer's HyperSpeed wireless technology, so you won't have to worry about low latency or interference. It features ambidextrous design to work for both left- and right-handed users; it has programmable buttons on both sides. This gaming mouse also includes a 20,000-dpi optical sensor. And with a 70-hour battery life, it won't shut down on you midsession.

Razer This wireless gaming mouse features a 16,000-dpi optical sensor. Plus, rubberized side grips reduce fatigue over long gaming sessions, giving this mouse a more ergonomic design than previous models. It also has seven programmable buttons and lasts up to 50 hours on a single charge with the Chroma RGB lighting disabled to conserve power.

Razer This mouse also features a 16,000-dpi optical sensor for accuracy even with the slightest movements and six programmable buttons for customized use. Using Razer HyperSpeed, you can get wireless performance for up to 285 hours, or you can switch to Bluetooth mode for up to 450 hours of battery.

Logitech This mouse was designed with input from professional esports players and it improves upon previous models with its Hero 25K sensor that exceeds 400 IPS and delivers 25,000 dpi. It features an ambidextrous design, customizable Lightsync RGB lighting, eight programmable buttons and 60 hours of continuous gaming on a single charge.