Upgrade Your Entertainment Setup With Up to $1,000 Off a Select Samsung Tech

I think it's safe to say that Samsung's The Frame is unlike any other TV on the market right now. With a sleek, customizable bezel, it's designed to blend in with your home's decor and looks like a large piece of wall art when it's not in use. It doesn't skimp on the specs for the stunning QLED display, either. And right now, you've got a chance to snag one, along with a state-of-the-art Samsung soundbar, for hundreds off the usual price at Woot. These deals are only available through May 31, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Frame combines an advanced display with a sleek, stylish design to create a piece of digital artwork designed to blend seamlessly with the rest of your home. It features a stunning 4K QLED display with HDR support and a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid action, vibrant colors and sharp contrast. Plus it's equipped with an anti-reflection matte finish that makes it easy to see, even in bright rooms. Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on the 2022 model, with sizes ranging from 32 to 85 inches. Plus, you can customize its look with an interchangable magnetic bezel. Woot currently has teak and white color variants available for the 55- or 65-inch model, with prices starting at $115.

And if you want a complete home entertainment setup, you can also pick up the advanced Samsung HW-S801B soundbar for $378, which is a whopping $522 off the usual price. It's a 3.2.1 channel setup that includes the soundbar and a subwoofer, and supports Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound. It even optimizes audio based on the room's shape for the best listening experience possible. Other features include AirPlay 2 built-in, a preset gaming mode and compatibility with Amazon Alexa.