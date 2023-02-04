Upgrade to Amazon's Omni Series Fire TV and Save up to 29%

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, then you know there are a ton of options out there, and if you shop around, you can find some solid deals on 4K TVs. Right now, select Amazon Fire TV Omni Series TVs are discounted by up to 29% -- that's up to $250 in savings. These offers won't last long, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to score one at these prices.

Fire TV Omni models are an excellent option for watching your preferred streaming services at home because they come equipped with 4K Ultra HD, HLG, HDR 10, and Dolby Digital Plus, along with built-in microphones, to allow for hands-free control of your TV via Amazon Alexa. That means you can look up context and adjust volume with just your voice. Plus, your TV will be compatible with other Amazon devices, like the popular line of Echo speakers, that can be paired for a more robust sound. And if you spring for the 65- or 75-inch model, your screen will have support for Dolby Vision as well.

Check out the discounts:

The model is also available at $360, but that is its standard list price currently. But whichever model you choose, your TV will also include three HDMI 2.0 ports and an HDMI eARC 2.1 port, so you'll be able to connect other devices you may want access to at your entertainment hub. Note, too, that because these TVs have microphones, you can use your screen for two-way calling when you connect a compatible webcam.