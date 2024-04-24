Today Only: Samsung OLED S95D TVs Are Up to $400 Off

Samsung has created TVs that can hold their own against the glare of bright rooms, making it possible to enjoy your favorite shows without having to deprive yourself of natural light. If you've been looking for a reliable OLED TV, today is your lucky day. Samsung is offering discounts on its trusty OLED S95D series TVs right now, meaning you can snag a 55-inch OLED 95D for only $2,300, down from its regular price of $2,600.

Samsung has equipped this series of TVs with OLED technology that lets you see pure blacks and bright whites, bringing your favorite films, shows and video games to life. Anti-glare technology lets you enjoy your TV binges during the day without pesky visual disturbances that can prevent you from seeing every last detail. Additionally, these TVs also feature OLED's HDR pro, which improves brightness so you can have an immersive experience.

Gamers will also enjoy the S95D's Motion Xcelerator 144Hz, a feature that reduces lag and blurriness. But Samsung also designed this TV with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Plus. These features provide a multichannel sonic experience even as objects on the screen move. S95D TVs include the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, an AI processor that powers every feature included in this TV.

Here's a list of every Samsung OLED S95D on sale today in addition to the 55-inch model:

Amazon and Best Buy are matching these specials today as well. Best Buy is also including free installation for TVs over 56 inches, which amounts to a discount of $250 and added peace of mind.