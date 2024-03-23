This Wi-Fi 6 Router Is One of Our Favorites, and You Can Get It Today for Just $75

If you haven't upgraded your router in a few years, you may have started to feel like it's slowing down, especially if you've upgraded your house with smart home devices. That's because the older Wi-Fi 5 standard wasn't created with the idea in mind of having several dozen devices connected at the same time, or of dealing with a space congested with several types of Wi-Fi signals. The newer Wi-Fi 6 standard can handle all that, though, and you can grab one of our favorite Wi-Fi 6 routers, the TP-Link Archer AX21, at a pretty great discount.

Amazon is currently selling the TP-Link Archer AX21 for just $75, a figure that's a solid $25 off the usual price. We don't know exactly when this deal will end, so we recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Archer AX21 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, which means it supports lightning-fast data transfer speeds of up to 1.8Gbps. It's also backward compatible, so you can use it with any previous-gen networks or devices. And it's compatible with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant, which makes it easy to set up and add other smart devices to your network.

This router uses WPA3 security to keep your network safe from prying eyes, and it supports both server and client VPNs for added protection.

Don't worry if the TP-Link Archer AX21 doesn't hit the spot for you. Our collection of the best Wi-Fi 6 router deals will have you up and running in no time at all.