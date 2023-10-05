This Sneaky Discount Saves You Over $100 on a JBL 2.0 Soundbar

You don't need a complicated or expensive surround sound setup to improve your TV's audio. The JBL Bar 2.0 All-in-One soundbar is simple and compact solution that can bring powerful and immersive sound to your home movie nights, and right now you can pick it up at a serious discount. Though you won't see any savings listed at Harman Audio, the price will automatically drop to just $82 when you add it to your cart, which saves you a whopping $118 compared to the usual price. But there's no set expiration for this low-key offer, so we'd recommend taking advantage of it sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This 2.0-channel JBL soundbar delivers some serious sound for a single-piece setup. It boasts 80W of total output power, and is equipped with two full-range drivers for crisp highs and deep, rich lows. Plus, it features a Dolby Digital decoder to emulate multichannel audio for a truly immersive and cinematic watch experience. It also has built-in Bluetooth for easy wireless music streaming from your phone, laptop or other devices. Plus, it's incredibly easy to setup with both an HDMI ARC port and an optical cable connection.

