This RCA Home Theater Projector Is Down to $65 During Walmart's Black Friday Sale

Just like with TVs, there's a massive number of home theater projectors out there. If you're looking to score a low-cost option during Black Friday, now's your chance. There's no need to wait until the day after Thanksgiving to take advantage of huge discounts. Walmart's Black Friday sale officially started last week, bringing with it massive markdowns.

If you're looking for an affordable option for your entertainment space, this 1080p RCA home theater projector is down to just $65. This deal should be available through tomorrow, Nov. 14, but there's no guarantee it will stay in stock so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to score one at this price.

This projector sports 1080p full HD resolution and can support screens up to 200 inches in size. It also has two built-in speakers and backlit controls to make it easy to use while trying to stream your favorite content, even in low light. And speaking of streaming, this device comes equipped with three HDMI inputs, a USB port and a TF/micro SD card slot so that you can plug in any gaming consoles or steaming devices you may want to connect to this projector.

It's worth noting that this model only delivers 250 ANSI lumens, which may not be as bright as some of the competition, so you'll want to be sure to use this in a dark room for the best result. But at this price, this is a stellar deal -- and this projector makes for a pretty great gift idea for those getting a head start on your holiday shopping list for the season ahead.