This Prime-Exclusive Deal Saves Members $210 on an Eero Pro 6 Router 3-Pack

When's the last time you replaced your home's internet router? If you're having a hard time remembering, it's probably time for an upgrade. Experts recommend replacing your router at least every five years, and if you're an Amazon Prime member who's due for an upgrade, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering a $210 Prime-exclusive discount on this three-pack of Eero Pro 6 mesh routers, which drops the price down to $389. There's no set expiration on this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This three-piece mesh router system is ideal for those with larger homes who need a strong connection in every room. With three routers, it can provide coverage of up to 6,000 square feet, and support up to 75 connected devices at a time. Plus, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and tri-band connectivity for ultrafast internet speeds of up to a gigabit. The Eero Pro 6 also doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, and can be used to control other Alexa-compatible smart devices on your network. And if you're not an Amazon Prime member, but are still in need of a router upgrade, you can check out our roundup of all the best mesh router deals for even more bargains.