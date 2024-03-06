This Deal Will Net You $20 Off Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar

While modern built-in TV speakers are generally OK, investing in a good soundbar can make a huge difference in sound quality, especially if you don't have a standalone set of speakers. Not only can a soundbar offer you louder and higher-quality audio, but you can also get things like surround sound and the ability to listen to music when the TV is off. And right now, on Amazon you can snag the Fire TV soundbar for just $100 rather than the usual $120 it goes for. That's a solid 17% discount, so you better snap it up quickly before the deal expires.

The Fire TV Soundbar is compact at just 24 inches wide, and as you'd expect, it's designed to work best with Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs, though you can use it with other smart TVs and media players as well. Connectivity includes Bluetooth, HDMI eARC and digital optical. There's support for DTS Virtual:X built in -- and all of that for just $100 if you act now.

Like all the best soundbars, this one doesn't take up too much space below your TV and is nice and simple. It only comes in one understated color, but it can be wall-mounted if that's something you want to do to match your room's aesthetic. That said, if this model doesn't quite do it for you, be sure to check out some of these other soundbar deals instead.