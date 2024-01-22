This 65-Inch Hisense U7 4K TV Is Down to an All-Time Low of $680
Amazon has slashed the price of this ULED Google TV by $370, and it comes with plenty of features for your entertainment space and gaming hub alike.
Whether you're seeking a new TV to revamp your entertainment space and stream your favorite shows or you're looking for a set to create yourself a gaming hub, this Hisense U7 Mini-LED ULED 4K Google TV has plenty to offer in terms of image and sound quality. Plus, it sports a game mode, voice control and more. And it's currently down to its lowest price ever.
The 65-inch Hisense U7 TV offers up to 1,000-nits of brightness and has both Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for an immersive, theatrical experience at home. It also has the Google TV platform, which allows for voice control to simplify finding what you want to watch. Plus, it has Wi-Fi 6E compatibility for those who have upgraded. Additionally, gamers hoping to score a powerful set that can handle next-gen gaming will be pleased to know this TV also includes Dolby Vision Gaming, AMD Free sync Premium Pro, 2.1 channel audio and a 144Hz variable refresh rate.
We've seen the price of this model drop during sales before, but while this TV typically lists for $1,050, it's currently marked down by $370 at Amazon. That brings the cost of this 65-inch screen to just $680, which is the lowest price we've seen and a solid deal for most people. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
And if this TV isn't quite the right fit for you, we've rounded up the best TV deals currently available so that you can shop various brands, display types, screen sizes and costs to find one that meets your needs. If you need help, be sure to check out our TV buying guide for a ton of helpful information.
