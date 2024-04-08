This 50-Inch Vizio 4K TV Is One of Our Faves and It's Now Yours for Just $223
Upgrade to our favorite budget 4K TV for less with notable discounts on both the 50-inch and 65-inch models.
This Vizio V-Series TV was already a star at its usual price, but it's now available at its lowest price yet. It has built-in apps for streaming content from your favorite providers and a special mode for playing games so you get the very best experience, no matter what. The included voice remote even means that you can just bark orders at your TV instead of hassling with typing and scrolling.
When it comes to picking the best TV for your home, it isn't always about just getting the biggest screen you can afford. It's all about having the right features as well, and sometimes that doesn't necessarily mean picking the biggest names, either. The 50-inch Vizio V-Series TV has everything you're likely to need at a price you can afford -- in fact, it's the best price we've seen for this model to date. This TV is just $223 right now, making this a great option for the bedroom, den or just about anywhere else that might be in need of an upgrade. Walmart will sell you the monster 65-inch model for $348 right now as well, a great option for those with a little more room -- and cash -- to spare.
We found the 4K Vizio V-Series to be the best overall option when we did our testing of the best budget TVs on the market. Picture quality was particularly impressive when we did our side-by-side comparisons and with support for Dolby Vision and the V-Gaming Engine for a smoother gaming experience, it's easy to see why.
The main downside to the V-Series is the smart platform it runs, Vizio SmartCast. It lets you access all the streaming apps you'd expect, and it has voice control, but it isn't the fastest or easiest to use, and it can get bogged down by ads at times. Thankfully, there are plenty of HDMI ports on the back for hooking up other streaming devices, so you can add a Roku or Amazon streaming stick with both being big upgrades. The TV also supports Chromecast and AirPlay so you can mirror your phone, tablet, or computer as well.
We're big fans of this TV and this price makes it one of the best cheap TV deals around right now, whether you opt for the cheaper 50-inch model or that massive 65-inch version.
