This 50-Inch 4K Amazon Fire TV Is Just $300 for Prime Members Today

There is no shortage of options when it comes to picking a new 4K TV but sometimes you don't need the best of the best but just want a great TV that won't cost a fortune. Perhaps it's for the bedroom or you need a bigger screen without the all fuss and complication high-end models can bring. If that's you, you're going to love this Amazon Fire TV deal.

Normally priced at a respectable $480, this 50-inch model can be had today for just $300. You won't need to enter any codes or clip any coupons to benefit from that price thankfully, but there is still one catch to be aware of. This TV is only available at this price if you're an Amazon Prime member, but there are often free trials available if you need to sign up temporarily. We don't know when this deal is going to end, but we'd suggest acting soon if you want to be sure of paying this low price.

Your new TV might not have a big name plastered across it, but it does have all of the features you'd expect from a modern display. It supports 4K video as well as HDR 10 and HLG, while the inclusion of Alexa support of course means you can bark orders at your TV if that's the way you roll. The built-in Fire TV software also gives you quick and easy access to all of your favorite streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more.

