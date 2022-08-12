This 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV Is Down to Its Lowest Price Yet at 41% Off

Gone are the days of TV antennas and cables, now we're all about flat screens with Wi-Fi. Amazon Fire TVs take it to another level with built-in Alexa. This hands-free TV doesn't even require a remote, allowing you to dive into entertainment using just your voice. There are five different sizes to choose from, but right now, the 43-inch TV is 41% off.
Upgrade your entertainment experience with this Omni series TV that has brilliant 4K Ultra HD. You can access more than 1 million movies and TV episodes while pairing your Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Prime Video subscriptions. Even though the TV is ultrathin, it's still equipped with cable, satellite and HDMI ports.
This TV is at its lowest price yet for a limited time, so grab one while you can. The 50-inch model is also on sale for $370 (save $140) and the 55-inch model is on sale for $450 (save $110). Grab more savings with the 65-inch TV which is just $500 (save $330), and save the most when you buy the 75-inch version for $750 (save $350). Be sure to check out other great 4K TV deals now as well.