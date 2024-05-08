X
This $30 Microsoft Office Professional Plus Deal Will Expire Within Days

Make the most of this huge discount and get lifetime access to Microsoft Office without paying any irritating monthly subscription.

The Windows version of Microsoft Office 2019 is displayed against a blue background.
It's impossible to walk into an office or educational facility without seeing Microsoft software in use these days. Microsoft Office is the go-to for millions of people and businesses, but it's also a costly bit of software. There are subscription options, but you might not want to go that route for all manner of reasons. If you'd rather just pay once and forget about it, check out this limited-time Microsoft Office deal at StackSocial. You can pick up a lifetime Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 license for just $30 for Windows or Office Home & Business 2019 for Mac, and enjoy access to the apps forever. That's a huge discount, but it's only going to last for the next few days so keep that in mind when planning that purchase.

There are two versions of Office here. Mac users will get the Home and Business suite of apps, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams Classic and OneNote, while Windows users will get the Professional Plus version with additional apps like Publisher and Access. Just note that you won't get Microsoft Teams on the Windows version.

This isn't the latest version of Office, but compared with signing up for the Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals, StackSocial's offer is a great deal. There is a free online version of Microsoft Office out there that you can use, but it lacks several features, so this may be a better option. Apple users should note that Outlook is now available as a free app for the Mac

Some important things to note: You'll get a one-time use code for a single computer, which means you won't be able to download these apps on multiple devices. That means that if you upgrade to a new computer or your current one dies, you likely won't be able to transfer the suite. These licenses also lack some of the added conveniences you'll get with a 365 subscription, including OneDrive cloud storage and cloud-based AI features, including Microsoft Copilot. Additionally, these apps should work for as long as your computer does. Windows users will have support through Oct. 14, 2025. There is also a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license at any time, but we've been running other versions of Office from StackSocial since early 2022 and have yet to encounter a problem.

Now that you have some sweet new software, you might need a computer to go with it. Be sure to check out our regularly updated list of the best laptop deals to make sure you don't overpay.

