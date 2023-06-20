This 2023 Insignia 4K Fire TV Is Down to $200 (Save $150)

You don't need to invest in a high-end TV for every room in your house. If you're looking for a basic TV with 4K resolution that can stream all of your favorite movies and shows and won't break the bank, it's hard to beat the affordability of this 50-inch Insignia 2023 F30 Series 4K Fire TV. Amazon has slashed the price by $150 right now -- that's a 43% discount and brings the cost to just $200. You can find this same deal right now at Best Buy. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This TV sports a 4K resolution, comes equipped with DTS Studio Sound and runs Amazon's Fire TV OS, making it a solid option for budget-friendly buyers. You can also pair this TV with compatible devices like an Echo speaker for hands-free control, making it a great choice if you're already part of the Alexa-enabled ecosystem. Plus, this model comes with an Alexa voice remove that makes it simple to browse and find what you want to watch and it has an HDMI eARC port, so you can pair this TV with a soundbar or other speakers with ease. It also has three HDMI ports to connect consoles or other device and supports Apple AirPlay.

You can find other sizes available at both retailers, but the 50-inch is the only 2023 model -- however, the specs appear to be the same, so that may not make a difference if you're looking for a larger screen size. And be sure to check out our roundup of the best cheap TV deals if you want to check out other options.