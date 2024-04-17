These Ultralow Prices on Samsung's The Frame TV Might Not Stick Around for Long

There are tons of great TVs on the market, but none of them are quite as interesting as Samsung's The Frame. Ignoring the somewhat odd name for a moment, this TV is notable because it looks like a painting when not in use. That's pretty sweet, but not as sweet as the current prices on offer at Amazon. All sizes of The Frame are discounted right now, with the sweet-spot 50-incher priced at just $898 for a limited time only. Options from 32 inches to a whopping 85 inches are available.

The Frame's claim to fame is the fact that it can be hung on a wall and display art when it isn't in use. That art can be your own photos, or you can choose to use Samsung's Art Store to get professional images instead. The whole thing has an antireflective matte finish, and the outside of the TV looks like a photo frame to really sell the look, too.

This TV can also be a great TV, though, and things get even more interesting when you turn it on. The QLED 4K display sports quantum dot technology and HDR support, so you can expect a top-notch picture whether you're watching shows or playing games. It's also a smart TV, powered by Tizen, so all of your favorite apps and streaming services are just a button click away.

Prices start at just $548 for the smallest 32-inch version, but it's important to remember that we don't yet know when these deals will expire. That means that it could happen at any moment. Already missed out? Our list of the best TV deals should have something to offer instead.