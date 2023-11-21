These Black Friday Roborock Robot Vacuum Deals Mean You Should Never Clean Your Own Floors Again

A great robot vacuum can make all the difference, especially when you're busy and just don't have the time to vacuum your floors yourself. (Who does?) And with Black Friday upon us, now is the perfect time to treat yourself so you'll never have to pick up that boring old vacuum again.

There are plenty of Black Friday robot vacuum deals to be had right now, with Roborock adding a ton more options to the pile. And with savings of up to 45% off currently available, we're sure that there is a robot vacuum for everyone right here.

As you might expect some of the biggest discounts come on some of Roborock's high-end models, including the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. Ignoring the somewhat extra name for a moment, this vacuum really is an impressive bit of kit. It empties itself of rubbish and can automatically refill its mop as well. All of that would normally cost around $1,600, but it's yours right now for just $1,200.

At the other end of the spectrum, we have the Roborock Q5, a robot vacuum that can run for 180 minutes per charge and is now 40% off, bringing the price down to just $260. You still get plenty of features including multilevel mapping and lidar navigation despite that relatively low price.

