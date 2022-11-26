Take Advantage of This Disney Plus Deal for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Disney Plus is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, and if you're not currently a subscriber, this Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the best time to sign up.

The subscription gives you access to celebrated classics, including 101 Dalmatians and The Lion King, as well as more modern contributions such as Star Wars adventure The Mandalorian, beloved kids' show Bluey and a bevy of Marvel shows and movies. They're all worth it for full price -- but on sale, you can't miss.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping. Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.

Right now you can get Disney Plus for $80, a 39% savings, when you buy an annual plan. The offer is for the premium subscription version, which doesn't have ads. The deal ends on Dec. 7, so you have less than two weeks to sign up.

If you have kids and have yet to give in to Disney Plus, there is really no better time than now to subscribe to the streaming service.

Usually, Disney Plus' ad-free subscription is $8 a month (which comes out to $96 a year) -- but that won't last long. On Dec. 8, Disney Plus will raise its prices to $11 a month for its no-ad tier. A new tier with ads will be introduced as well, and cost $8 a month.

Read more: Best TV Streaming Service Deals for Black Friday

Disney Plus

You can also save more by subscribing to one of Disney's bundle options, including Disney Plus (no ads), Hulu (with ads) and ESPN Plus (with ads) for $14 a month or the same bundle, but with no ads for Hulu, for $20 a month.

Disney Plus is available on platforms like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and more.

Read more: The Best TV Shows on Disney Plus