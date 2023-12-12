X
Steady Yourself and Save on Speks Toys This Holiday Season

Speks' entire site of desk toys is currently 15% off.

Fidget toys have been around for a while but it seems like they got super popular in the last couple of years. We all get a little fidgety sometimes, especially when we're anxious or trying to meet those upcoming deadlines. Sometimes having a tiny toy nearby to just play around with can help steady your mind and calm your thoughts. If that sounds like something you've been looking for, consider checking out Speks. Right now, the company is offering 15% off its entire site. All you have to do is use the code MERRY during checkout.

Speks has an impressive lineup of mesmerizing desk toys, including its Supers. This toy is made up of three supersized magnets that stick together. You can use them as paperweights or you can turn your balls into art and see what you can create. You can choose from several colors, and they're all on sale. If you're looking for something more challenging, there's the geode magnet. It comes with 12 triangles or pentagons with magnets on all ends to help you build or just fidget with.

And if you're feeling the holiday spirit, there are even Christmas-themed options. Consider picking up the stocking stuffer, snowman or the cutest Christmas tree you've ever seen. You can also browse our list of the best holiday toys of the year.

