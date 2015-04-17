20 mesmerizing desk toys that could replace your Newton's cradle (pictures)

In 2004, veteran workplace creativity consultant Roger von Oech developed the Ball of Whacks, a 30-sided polyhedron assembled from 30 tiny magnetic pyramids. More than just a puzzle, the ball can be reassembled in myriad ways, spurring creativity.
Google has bought 7,000 Balls of Whacks for its programmers and developers.
You're looking at a piece of the Free Universal Construction Kit, a 3D-printed tool available via The Creative Home. Its function: allowing all of your construction sets (Legos, Tinker Toys) to talk to each other.
If that descriptor doesn't sell you, consider: It looks incredibly cool. And it's free.
An iron-rich fluid in a jar? Check. A magnet on the other side of the jar? Check. The effect? Concept Zero's jarred ferrofluid, which forms peaks and patterns reminiscent of the black oil in TheX-Files.
Glass bulb plus partial vacuum equals vanes that rotate when they come into contact with light ... even flat, fluorescent, office light. This Gerald Vogel version of a Crookes radiometer sells at the Museum of Modern Art online store.