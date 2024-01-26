Stay Committed to Your Health in 2024 With 20% Off LifeStraw Pitchers and Dispensers

Staying hydrated may be the key to wellness, but if your water isn't safe or doesn't taste great, you'll be less inclined to sip. LifeStraw, the manufacturer of one of our favorite filtering water bottles, makes a variety of water filtration systems, designed to remove more than 30 types of contaminants, including bacteria, microplastics, PFAS and more. And now through Feb. 3, several LifeStraw Home pitchers and water dispensers are discounted by 20% so you can enjoy filtered water all day long.

Not only do these pitchers filter out all those nasties, leaving your water healthier and better tasting than ever, they're also attractive pitchers that look nice sitting on the counter or on your desk. The LifeStraw Home 7-cup glass pitcher, which comes in five different color variants, is regularly priced at $65 and is now on sale for $52.

Available in seven different colors, the LifeStraw Home 10-cup pitcher is made with BPA-free plastic and is down to $40 versus the regular price of $50. And the 7-cup version is $36, down from the usual price of $45. Prices are almost entirely the same at both Amazon and directly at LifeStraw, so you can take your pick of your preferred retailer, though some color variants, like the stormy blue model, are discounted a bit more at Amazon. You can get the blue 7-cup pitcher for $33 right now on Amazon, for example, so be sure to click through the different options there for some sneaky extra savings.

You can also save on the LifeStraw Home dispenser, designed to be kept in your refrigerator, which is now $52 instead of its regular $65 list price. It holds 18 cups of water.

Read more: Are Stanley Tumblers Worth Waiting in Line For? I Tested Them Out