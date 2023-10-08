StackSocial Deal Days: Big Savings on Subscriptions, Gadgets and Much More
Shop massive discounts on software, subscriptions, apps and tons of other digital deals ahead of October Prime Day.
We're just a few days away from Amazon's massive October Prime Big Deal Days sale, and plenty of other retailers are getting in on the action. Target recently kicked off its Circle Week sale, where you can score big savings on all kinds of home goods and everyday essentials.
But tech, appliances and decor aren't the only things you'll find on sale right now. Through Oct. 15, you can shop discounted subscriptions, software and online services at StackSocial's Deal Days sale. To help you make the most of these bargains, we've rounded up some of the best deals available below.
This wildly popular offer for a lifetime Microsoft Office license is back. Down to just $30, this deal is an incredible bargain compared to Microsoft's $440 price. And it's available to both Windows and Mac users.
If you want to equip your PC with the latest Windows OS, it'll cost you a whopping $200 when you purchase it through Microsoft directly. Or you could take advantage of this incredible StackSocial offer and grab a lifetime license for just $30. This deal includes one activation key, which can be used to install the software on up to two devices.
Software and subscriptions aren't the only things you can pick up on sale during StackSocial's Deal Days sale. This 5-foot InCharge X Max cable has interchangeable USB, USB-C and Lightning cable adapters for serious versatility, and supports fast charging of up to 100 watts.
Get $100 credit towards dine-in, takeout or food delivery at over 60,000 restaurants nationwide for just $14.
Rosetta Stone is our favorite language learning app for auditory learners, and right now you can save big on a lifetime subscription. This deal gives you unlimited access to all 25 language programs. Just be sure to use the promo code ROSETTA at checkout to get the full discount.
More StackSocial deals:
- StackSkills Unlimited lifetime access: $33 (save 97%)
- Costco 1-year Gold Star Membership + $30 gift card: $60 (save $30)
- Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus lifetime subscription: $100 (save 94%)
- Babbel lifetime subscription: $200 (save $399)
- Tykr Premium lifetime subscription: $120 (save 86%)
- Microsoft Office Pro 2021 lifetime license + Windows 11 Pro: $50 (save 88%)
- iBrave unlimited cloud web hosting: $80 (save 91%)
- Flux 7 earbuds: $23 (save $47)
- Complete 2023 CompTIA course bundle: $50 (save $145)
- PDF Reader Pro: $30 (save $30)
- Lamp Depot minimalist LED corner floor lamp: $58 (save $92)
- The 2023 complete Python certification bootcamp bundle: $20 (save $64)
- Sam's Club one-year membership: $25 (save $25)
