X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

StackSocial Deal Days: Big Savings on Subscriptions, Gadgets and Much More

Shop massive discounts on software, subscriptions, apps and tons of other digital deals ahead of October Prime Day.

avatar
avatar
Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Expertise Deals, Apple
See full bio
Adam Oram
2 min read
StackSocial Deal Days sale
CNET

We're just a few days away from Amazon's massive October Prime Big Deal Days sale, and plenty of other retailers are getting in on the action. Target recently kicked off its Circle Week sale, where you can score big savings on all kinds of home goods and everyday essentials. 

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

But tech, appliances and decor aren't the only things you'll find on sale right now. Through Oct. 15, you can shop discounted subscriptions, software and online services at StackSocial's Deal Days sale. To help you make the most of these bargains, we've rounded up some of the best deals available below.

Microsoft Office 2021 lifetime license: $30

This wildly popular offer for a lifetime Microsoft Office license is back. Down to just $30, this deal is an incredible bargain compared to Microsoft's $440 price. And it's available to both Windows and Mac users.

Details
Save $410
$30 at StackSocial

Windows 11 Pro: $30

If you want to equip your PC with the latest Windows OS, it'll cost you a whopping $200 when you purchase it through Microsoft directly. Or you could take advantage of this incredible StackSocial offer and grab a lifetime license for just $30. This deal includes one activation key, which can be used to install the software on up to two devices. 

Details
Save $170
$30 at StackSocial

InCharge X Max 6-in-1 charging cable: $17

Software and subscriptions aren't the only things you can pick up on sale during StackSocial's Deal Days sale. This 5-foot InCharge X Max cable has interchangeable USB, USB-C and Lightning cable adapters for serious versatility, and supports fast charging of up to 100 watts. 

Details
Save $22
$17 at StackSocial

$100 Restaurant.com gift card: $14

Get $100 credit towards dine-in, takeout or food delivery at over 60,000 restaurants nationwide for just $14. 

Details
Save $86
$14 at StackSocial

Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription: $160

Rosetta Stone is our favorite language learning app for auditory learners, and right now you can save big on a lifetime subscription. This deal gives you unlimited access to all 25 language programs. Just be sure to use the promo code ROSETTA at checkout to get the full discount.

Details
Save $139 with code
$160 at StackSocial

More StackSocial deals:

Amazon October Prime Day 2023

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Services and Software Guides

VPN

Cybersecurity

Streaming Services

Web Hosting & Websites

Other Services & Software