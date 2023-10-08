StackSocial Deal Days: Big Savings on Subscriptions, Gadgets and Much More

We're just a few days away from Amazon's massive October Prime Big Deal Days sale, and plenty of other retailers are getting in on the action. Target recently kicked off its Circle Week sale, where you can score big savings on all kinds of home goods and everyday essentials.

But tech, appliances and decor aren't the only things you'll find on sale right now. Through Oct. 15, you can shop discounted subscriptions, software and online services at StackSocial's Deal Days sale. To help you make the most of these bargains, we've rounded up some of the best deals available below.

Windows 11 Pro: $30 If you want to equip your PC with the latest Windows OS, it'll cost you a whopping $200 when you purchase it through Microsoft directly. Or you could take advantage of this incredible StackSocial offer and grab a lifetime license for just $30. This deal includes one activation key, which can be used to install the software on up to two devices. Details Save $170 $30 at StackSocial

InCharge X Max 6-in-1 charging cable: $17 Software and subscriptions aren't the only things you can pick up on sale during StackSocial's Deal Days sale. This 5-foot InCharge X Max cable has interchangeable USB, USB-C and Lightning cable adapters for serious versatility, and supports fast charging of up to 100 watts. Details Save $22 $17 at StackSocial

Rosetta Stone lifetime subscription: $160 Rosetta Stone is our favorite language learning app for auditory learners, and right now you can save big on a lifetime subscription. This deal gives you unlimited access to all 25 language programs. Just be sure to use the promo code ROSETTA at checkout to get the full discount. Details Save $139 with code $160 at StackSocial

More StackSocial deals: