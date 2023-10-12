Anti-Prime Day Deals Still Available at Target, Walmart and Other Stores
If you didn't grab everything you wanted during Amazon's October Prime Day event, here are some other deals you can still grab.
Amazon's October Prime Day sale may be over, but if you're looking to take advantage of major discounts, you'll find that there are still plenty of deals available at other retailers. Whether you're looking to get a jump start on holiday shopping or you're a member of subscription programs from other major stores that offer significant discounts, Walmart, Target and Best Buy have a lot to offer. Some of our favorite picks that are still available are highlighted below.
Best alternative tech deals
This Toshiba Fire TV hit shelves just this year and is a solid bargain at over $150 off. It features a sleek, bezel-less design and boasts HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Plus, it has Apple AirPlay built in and comes with an Alexa voice remote for hands-free browsing.
The compact JBL Clip 4 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers of 2023. It features a rugged IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, an integrated carabiner and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.
More alternative tech deals:
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: $200 (save $50)
- Apple AirPods (2nd gen): $89 (save $40)
- Apple iPad (9th gen): $249 (save $80)
- Beats Solo 3 Bluetooth wireless on-ear headphones: $100 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $400 (save $50)
- Roku Streambar: $100 (save $30)
- Google Nest Hub (2nd gen): $60 (save $40)
- Hisense 55-inch U6 QLED 4K TV: $400 (save $180)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $299 (save $80)
- Sony LinkBuds S: $99 (save $100)
- Aukey 20-watt mini wall charger: $7 (save $13)
- JBL Live 660NC headphones: $100 (save $100)
- Microsoft Office Pro 2021: $30 (save $190)
- Project Nursery portable sound soother: $10 (save $10)
- Insignia 32-inch LED HD Fire TV: $80 (save $70)
- HP Omen Gaming Laptop 16: $900 (save $400)
- Inspiron 15 Laptop: $330 (save $200)
- Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop: $1,400 (save $600)
- Netgear Nighthawk AX2400 Wi-Fi 6 router: $80 (save $61)
- Mohu Leaf amplified indoor HD antenna: $40 (save $20)
- Xbox Series S 1TB: $320 (save $30)
Best alternative home and kitchen deals
This versatile 6-quart air fryer has two independent cooking baskets and five preset cooking functions, including fry, roast, bake and more. Plus, the convenient Smart Finish feature ensures that both baskets finish cooking at the same time.
More alternative home and kitchen deals:
- Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe: $149 (save $51)
- Marnur weighted blanket (18 pounds): $40 (save $30)
- Honeywell 200-square foot HEPA air purifier: $70 (save $90)
- Cuisinart air fryer toaster oven: $130 (save $100)
- American Soft Linen six-piece towel set: $43 (save $22)
- Beautiful 6-quart slow cooker: $50 (save $19)
- Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker: $30 (save $20)
- Keurig K-Express Essentials: $49 (save $10)
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum: $250 (save $170)
- Bella Pro 4.2-quart digital air fryer: $50 (save $30)
- Vavsea Immersion Hand Blender: $28 (save $72)
- Aicook Juicer Extractor: $40 (save $50)
- Galanz Retro Countertop Microwave Oven: $90 (save $10)
- Hamilton Beach toaster oven: $30 (save $10)
- Carote nonstick cookware set with detachable handle: $35 (save $65)
- Crock-Pot Artisan 7-quart cast iron Dutch oven: $80 (save $20)
Best alternative health and fitness deals
This ProForm exercise bike is a great way to stay on top of your cardio through the winter. It features 22 resistance levels, a 10-inch HD touchscreen for virtual classes and comes with a pair of 3-pound dumbbells for upper-body workouts.
Recovery is one of the most important parts of any workout routine, and right now you can boost yours with one of our favorite massage guns of 2023. The high-end Theragun Pro features five speed settings, an adjustable arm and comes with six different attachments for targeted relief.
More alternative health and fitness deals:
- FitRx adjustable dumbbell set: $198 (save $201)
- Costway treadmill: $380 (save $620)
- Segway F30 e-scooter: $450 (save $200)
- Bosu Pro NexGen: $182 (save $68)
- Oral-B Pro 1000 electric toothbrush: $40 (save $30)
- Qardio wireless blood pressure monitor: $75 (save $25)
- NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000: $399 (save $600)
- Ssphpplie Walking Pad and underdesk treadmill: $165 (save $185)
- Pooboo Stationary Exercise Bike: $190 (save $210)
- Centr by Chris Hemsworth Fitness Essentials Kit with 3-month subscription: $29 (save $121)
