Anti-Prime Day Deals Still Available at Target, Walmart and Other Stores

Amazon's October Prime Day sale may be over, but if you're looking to take advantage of major discounts, you'll find that there are still plenty of deals available at other retailers. Whether you're looking to get a jump start on holiday shopping or you're a member of subscription programs from other major stores that offer significant discounts, Walmart, Target and Best Buy have a lot to offer. Some of our favorite picks that are still available are highlighted below.

Best alternative tech deals

Toshiba 55-inch C350 4K TV: $250 This Toshiba Fire TV hit shelves just this year and is a solid bargain at over $150 off. It features a sleek, bezel-less design and boasts HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Plus, it has Apple AirPlay built in and comes with an Alexa voice remote for hands-free browsing. Details Save $180 $250 at Best Buy

JBL Clip 4: $45 The compact JBL Clip 4 is one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers of 2023. It features a rugged IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, an integrated carabiner and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Details Save $35 $45 at Target

More alternative tech deals:

Best alternative home and kitchen deals

Ninja Foodi dual-basket air fryer: $100 This versatile 6-quart air fryer has two independent cooking baskets and five preset cooking functions, including fry, roast, bake and more. Plus, the convenient Smart Finish feature ensures that both baskets finish cooking at the same time. Details Save $80 $100 at Target

More alternative home and kitchen deals:

Best alternative health and fitness deals

ProForm Smart Power 10.0 exercise bike: $400 This ProForm exercise bike is a great way to stay on top of your cardio through the winter. It features 22 resistance levels, a 10-inch HD touchscreen for virtual classes and comes with a pair of 3-pound dumbbells for upper-body workouts. Details Save $600 $400 at Best Buy

Theragun Pro: $349 Recovery is one of the most important parts of any workout routine, and right now you can boost yours with one of our favorite massage guns of 2023. The high-end Theragun Pro features five speed settings, an adjustable arm and comes with six different attachments for targeted relief. Details Save $250 $349 at Therabody

More alternative health and fitness deals: