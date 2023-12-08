Sonos Holiday Sale Offers Perfect Holiday Gifts for the Audiophile in Your Life

Sonos makes some of the best consumer-grade audio gear on the market. Unfortunately, that also means that it's quite expensive, and there are rarely any deals on its products. That's why it's incredible to see a massive holiday sale across all Sonos products, with some items going as low as $119. If you've ever wanted a Sonos product, now is the perfect time to grab one.

If you don't have the room to fit a whole surround sound system, then a soundbar is an excellent option, and if you're going for a Sonos one, the cheapest is the Sonos Ray, which is going for $223, down from $279. For a mid-range option, you'll be happy to see the Beam Gen 2 discounted down to $399 from the usual $499. Of course, the highest end soundbar from Sonos is the Arc, although it costs a whopping $899, which is luckily discounted down to just $719. You might also want to pair these with either the a subwoofer, such as the Sub Mini for $343 instead of $429 or the Sub Gen 3 for $639 instead of $799.

On the other hand, if you're interested in a more traditional speaker, the Era 100 is a solid option, and while it's not a portable speaker you can take outside, it does have some excellent audio. The Era 100 is going for $199 instead of $249 so it's a great price. If you want something fancier, then the Sonos Five is the one to go for as it has a lot more power and audio fidelity, as well as a higher price tag of $549, although it's discounted down to $439.

If you'd like a portable option, then the Sonos Roam is a good pick going for just $134 instead of $179. That said, we'd probably go for the Roam charging set that includes the wireless charger since it's only an extra $15 at $149.

