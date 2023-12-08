Sonos Holiday Sale Offers Perfect Holiday Gifts for the Audiophile in Your Life
Sonos doesn't offer deals often so you should absolutely take advantage of this rare sale across its products.
Sonos makes some of the best consumer-grade audio gear, and its sought-after products don't come cheap. Luckily, there's a huge Sonos holiday sale going on right now, with home theater deals lasting until Dec. 24, and Roam portable speaker deals running until Jan. 6. Prices are matched at Best Buy.
Sonos makes some of the best consumer-grade audio gear on the market. Unfortunately, that also means that it's quite expensive, and there are rarely any deals on its products. That's why it's incredible to see a massive holiday sale across all Sonos products, with some items going as low as $119. If you've ever wanted a Sonos product, now is the perfect time to grab one.
If you don't have the room to fit a whole surround sound system, then a soundbar is an excellent option, and if you're going for a Sonos one, the cheapest is the Sonos Ray, which is going for $223, down from $279. For a mid-range option, you'll be happy to see the Beam Gen 2 discounted down to $399 from the usual $499. Of course, the highest end soundbar from Sonos is the Arc, although it costs a whopping $899, which is luckily discounted down to just $719. You might also want to pair these with either the a subwoofer, such as the Sub Mini for $343 instead of $429 or the Sub Gen 3 for $639 instead of $799.
On the other hand, if you're interested in a more traditional speaker, the Era 100 is a solid option, and while it's not a portable speaker you can take outside, it does have some excellent audio. The Era 100 is going for $199 instead of $249 so it's a great price. If you want something fancier, then the Sonos Five is the one to go for as it has a lot more power and audio fidelity, as well as a higher price tag of $549, although it's discounted down to $439.
If you'd like a portable option, then the Sonos Roam is a good pick going for just $134 instead of $179. That said, we'd probably go for the Roam charging set that includes the wireless charger since it's only an extra $15 at $149.
