Sonos Cyber Monday Sale: Last Chance to Save 20% on Speakers, Soundbars and More

The Black Friday weekend deals have continued over into Cyber Monday, but you don't have much time left to take advantage, especially if you're looking to score on some of your favorite Sonos speakers.

Right now you can save up to 20% on some of the best Sonos speakers and soundbars available in 2022. Just keep in mind, this offer will expire tonight, Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PST, so if you're hoping to take cash in on these discounts, be sure to get your order in before then.

Sonos speakers aren't the most affordable on the market, but thanks to these Cyber Monday deals, right now you can get your hands on one for less. Some of the most notable deals right now:

(save $80): This portable indoor-outdoor speaker can bear the elements. It's water-resistant, drop-proof, voice-enabled and has an 11-hour battery life. Read our review of the Sonos Move.

(save $44): If you're after a simple and powerful wireless speaker for listening to music at home, you can find the on sale for $175, which saves you $44 compared with the usual price. It has voice control, supports streaming over Wi-Fi and AirPlay 2 and was our best sounding smart speaker on the market in 2022.

(save $40): If you're looking for a more affordable option, you can grab the , which doesn't offer voice control, on sale for $159, saving you $40 compared to the usual price.

(save $180): If you're looking for a way to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this sale is a great chance to pick up a top-notch soundbar for hundreds off. If you want the best-of-the-best, you can pick up the , named our favorite soundbar under $1,000 for 2022. It's an all-in-one 3.0.2 channel soundbar with support for Dolby Atmos, wireless streaming and more, and right now you can grab one for $719, which is $180 off the usual price.

(save $90): For those after a more affordable option, you can pick up the , which is currently $90 off, dropping the price down to $359. And both soundbars can be paired with this for booming, immersive surround sound. It's currently on sale for $599, which saves you $150 compared with the usual price.

(save $32): If you're looking for a speaker that you can take on the go, you can pick up the , the more affordable version of one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers for 2022, on sale for $127 (saving you $32 compared to the usual price). It boasts impressive audio capabilities for its size, a 10-hour battery life and despite its sleek design, it's also fairly rugged and totally waterproof up to 1 meter.