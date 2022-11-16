Sonos, This Is the Only Black Friday Deal I Want

I've been a fan of Sonos for as long as I can remember. I was one of the first early beta testers of the Android app and have pretty much listened to my assortment of Sonos speakers since then -- which was all the way back in 2011. Over the years, my Sonos system has grown in size but I am in need of another speaker and I really want to save money on it. Currently, we have a Sonos Beam, two Sonos Roams, a Sonos Play:1 and two Sonos Play:5 speakers, most of which are used every day. It's time for the Sonos Play:1 on my desk to head to my son's room and I'm ready for an AirPlay compatible Sonos speaker.

Unfortunately, during Prime Day in July and the second one in October, there were no real Sonos deals, so I've just been holding out. Sonos does have a section of its site where you can , but I really want a new one and I've been willing to wait, so far.

We aren't sure whether Sonos will be offering Black Friday discounts or not, but we should find out sooner than later as Black Friday isn't too far away.

I'm pretty sure that I'm not alone in hoping that Sonos brings some great offers forward for Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Personally, I'm on the hunt for a discounted Sonos One SL for my office. My existing Sonos usually plays music for every minute that I am in my office and not on a work call, which tends to be several hours per day. The size is great, the sound is amazing and it's just so easy to use. I really want the AirPlay capabilities to be able to use it a bit easier with my phone, and I like the idea that it integrates easier with some of my other speakers like the Roam and Beam.

There are a lot of really great early Black Friday deals that are available right now, which you should definitely check out. There are sure to be plenty more that come out next week as well, and I really really hope that Sonos is one of them.