Best Buy Deal Knocks $670 Off This 75-Inch Toshiba M550 4K Smart TV

Whether you're a movie buff, a hardcore gamer or a serious sports fan, all your favorite content looks better on a big screen. If you're in the market for a new TV, we think bigger is almost always better, and right now, it doesn't have to break the bank, either. Best Buy is currently offering $670 off this massive 75-inch Toshiba UHD smart TV, so you can . There's no clear-cut expiration on this discount, so if you're looking for a large, affordable TV set, consider acting sooner rather than later.

With this deal, you don't have to sacrifice size, affordability or picture quality. This M550 series is equipped with Toshiba's Regza engine 4K for stunning ultra HD resolution, as well as support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 Plus for a rich, detailed display. It's powered by Amazon's Fire TV OS, so you have access to all your favorite streaming channels and apps right out of the box. And the remote even features a built-in microphone, you can control the TV using only the sound of your voice through.

It also has DTS Virtual: X technology for totally immersive sound and a dedicated gaming mode with low latency to help reduce input lag. If you're shopping for a new TV, or looking to replace the outdated one you have, this is one of the best values you'll find out there right now.

Looking for a different size or model? Be sure to check out the rest of the best 4K TV deals on the market right now.