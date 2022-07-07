This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Short answer: It depends on the DNA kit you'd like to purchase. The base-level DNA kits from 23andMe and AncestryDNA should have some solid Prime Day deals, and we think they'll be worth it for $90 or less. However, some other brands and more premium kits and bundles will likely remain at full price.

Should you buy a DNA test kit on prime day?

Amazon Prime Day will run from July 12 through the 13th this year, and you can expect significant discounts on a ton of products across the site. Prime Day will likely feature discounts on DNA test kits from name-brands like 23andMe, AncestryDNA and MyHeritage that will be worth the wait if you've been looking to buy.

For the basic 23andMe test kit, we saw record low prices during Prime Day in 2021 and 2020. They consistently stayed low until earlier this year in April when prices shot back to their MSRP. That said, if past Prime Days are any indication, the base DNA test kit should see a return to its reduced price over the holiday. The higher ticket DNA kits from 23andMe like the Premium Membership Bundle, on the other hand, will likely not be marked down.

DNA test kits from AncestryDNA were marked down much more regularly throughout the year, including on Prime Day. So, depending on the kit you're looking for, Prime Day may be a good time to purchase.

As for the other brands offered on Amazon, including FamilyTreeDNA and TellmeGen, they historically haven't been discounted on Prime Day, so we wouldn't hold our breath for them.

DNA test kit price tracking

The base 23andMe Ancestry Plus Traits Service kit was at its highest on July 10, 2020 at $99.99. The price was at its lowest on Amazon on June 28, 2021 at $87.17.

The base Genetic Ethnicity AncestryDNA kit price shot to its highest on March 16, 2022 for $99, where it currently remains. The kit's price was at its lowest on August 5, 2021 for only $43.03. Often throughout this year, however, prices were marked down to around $60.

The hope is that we see similar price markdowns during Prime Day for both DNA testing companies.

The test kit from MyHeritage DNA hit a record low of $49 on November 25, 2018, but has remained at its highest of $79 since December of 2020. We think the odds are lower for a MyHeritage DNA test kit discount based on trends, but it may be worth it to see what they have to offer.

Which DNA test kit should I buy?

With multiple brands to choose from, it may be difficult to determine which DNA test kit is right for you. Here's a breakdown of what each one offers.

23andMe Ancestry Plus Traits

Ancestry reports

DNA relative finder



Automatic family tree builder



Trait reports



Ancestry DNA Genetic Ethnicity



Ethnicity estimate

DNA relative finder

Ancestral reports



Story Scout (collection of ancestor passports, marriage certificate, etc.)



MyHeritage DNA

