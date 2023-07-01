Secure Your Home With Ultraloq's U-Bolt Pro for $124 (Save $175)

There are a ton of smart devices available these days that make our lives a lot easier, but smart locks are a game changer when it comes to convenience. Having a smart lock means getting into your home is less of a hassle for you, and securing it when you're out is, too. While these devices are often pretty pricey, you can often find deals if you shop around. Right now Wellbots has marked the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro with Wi-Fi to just $124. That's a whopping $175 off the price it usually lists for -- and even beats the current price at Amazon by $65. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

The Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro with Wi-Fi scored a spot on our roundup of the best smart locks of the year because it has a ton of features that make it a great choice for those out there who have rentals or Airbnbs. You don't need to use keys to get into the house, meaning you (or guests) can use a coded entry -- and they won't need to download an app to access this feature. Plus, if it's a temporary guest, you can set their access to expire after a certain period of time.

And for homeowners, you can use the built-in fingerprint sensor for an even easier entry process. (There's also a hidden keyhole in case you do ever need to access the house the old-fashioned way.) And of course you can also use the app on your smartphone. You can also control your smart lock from anywhere, and the app will allow you to see a log of who has entered the home, complete with a timestamp, anytime you want.

This lock uses two-layer protection and a secure 128-bit AES and a dynamic key to protect your data. And if you have a large family, it's worth noting that this device can identify up to 120 fingerprints -- and it takes less than 0.4 seconds. Plus, because it has Wi-Fi built-in, it's range is pretty good, meaning you shouldn't have to worry about your router not being in the same room.

