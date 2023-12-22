Score Very Merry Savings of $311 This 55-Inch TCL 4K Smart TV

With the holidays upon us, there are plenty of reasons to shop for a new smart TV, whether as a surprise gift or because the seasonal savings make it a great time to find a deal. Over at Amazon, we're seeing one of our top brands for televisions with a massive discount. Right now you can get the TCL 55-inch Q6 QLED 4K smart TV from as little as $348, a savings of 47% off.

This 2023 model sits between the high-end QM8, our pick for the best overall TV, and the 4-Series, one of the best budget TVs on the market. Despite not being a high-end TV, it includes a lot of the bells and whistles most folks would want, with features like HighBright Direct LED backlighting and the QLED UltraWide color gamut with over a billion colors to give you an excellent picture. It also offers HDR10+ support for extra sharp details and contrast. Running Google TV as its operating system, you'll have easy access to all of the popular streaming apps and there's Alexa compatibility on top of that for easy integration into your smart home.

The regular price for this 55-inch model is $659, so the current price is $311, or 47%, off. You'll also find the 65-inch model discounted by 36%, bringing its regular price of $700 down to $448. The 75-inch model is currently $648, a 28% discount on the regular $900 price.

If you act fast, customers with Prime may be able to get this delivered Sunday, Dec. 24, making it there just in time watching holiday movies (or football games) on Christmas Day. Or if this model is not quite right for you, our list of the best TV deals going on right now can help you out.