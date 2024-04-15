Score Stunning Samsung TVs for Less With This Limited-Time Woot Blowout

When you're scouring the web for the best TVs available, Samsung is a brand name that appears a lot. But buying a brand-name TV with all the bells and whistles usually means paying a lot for the privilege. That doesn't have to be the case though, and Woot is now offering some of the Samsung's most popular options, including stunning The Frame models, at prices you can't afford to ignore. With savings reaching into the many hundreds of dollars, what are you waiting for?

Many of the TVs on offer here are pretty high end. If you want something new that's an OLED, the cheapest option is a 65-inch S90C Series that has quantum HDR and Dolby Atmos Object Tracking Sound Lite, going for just $1,568 rather than $2,598. There are also some solid QLED models up for grabs, like a new Samsung 75-inch Neo QLED 4K QN85A Series that's on sale for $1,468 instead of $2,000. We'd be remiss not to mention Samsung's QLED The Terrace Outdoor TV, which, as the name suggests, is perfect for using outdoors. This new 55-inch model is going for $2,268 instead of $3,498. Of course, we also have to mention Samsung's The Frame TV, which is as much of a piece of art as it is a TV. You can grab a 43-inch version for just $728 or get the biggest option available, which is the 85-inch version, for $2,648

If none of the TVs in the complete Woot TV sale tickle your fancy, check out some other great TV deals we've rounded up.