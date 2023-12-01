Advertiser Disclosure
Score Discounted Flights, Hotels and More With a OneAir Elite Plan for Just $80
If your wandlerlust says "yes" but your wallet says "no" OneAir might be just the ticket to make your 2024 travel dreams come true.
Traveling can be exhilarating but it can also be very costly. Paying for flights, hotel and transport can add up fast. Go ahead and get your luggage packed because right now, OneAir is offering the OneAir Elite lifetime subscription plan for just $80 at StackSocial. That's 89% less than the regular price of $790.
The OneAir Elite plan can save you up to $2,000 on every trip. Garnering deal alerts to some of the top destinations all around the globe, you can quickly and easily book flights, hotels and rental cars, all for prices that would otherwise not be available to you. It's basically your pass to an exclusive travel club.
This subscription is a lifetime offer, meaning you can book your dream vacation whenever you like and explore the world at a budget to suit you, not the airlines. There are other benefits as well, including personal one-on-one business- and first-class flight planning support and much more. All you have to do is get your lifetime membership ordered before the deal expires in a few days.
If your budget is a little tighter but you still want some of the perks, StackSocial is also offering the OneAir Premium Plan for $50, which is still a nice savings from the usual price of $290. The primary difference between the two is that with Elite you have access to economy, business and first-class flight deals, whereas with the Premium it's access to economy flights only.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.