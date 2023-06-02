Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Score an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for Just $23 (Save $27)

This one-day deal cuts the price of Amazon's streaming device by more than half, letting you stream in 4K for less.

2 min read
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon/CNET

Streaming devices have made it easy to upgrade your current entertainment setup without springing for a new TV. While the Fire TV Stick 4K Max earned the top spot on our list of best Fire TV Stick options, the Fire TV Stick 4K came in a close second and is the closest alternative you can get. It doesn't deliver speeds quite as fast as the Max, nor does it have Wi-Fi 6, but otherwise it's a solid choice for those looking for 4K streaming options. 

Right now, Woot has slashed the price on Fire TV Stick 4K media streamers in new condition to just $23 -- that's a $27 discount. This deal is only available today, June 2, while supplies last. 

See at Woot

Though this is an older model, the Fire TV Stick 4K on offer at Woot is still feature-packed. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so finding the content you want to watch is fast and simple -- and the TV controls make it easy to adjust the volume as well. And you can also use compatible devices like the Echo or Dot for even greater convenience, giving you the ability to launch apps, control video playback and more, completely hands-free. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus and Dolby Atmos, providing you with everything you need for solid picture and sound quality at home. It boasts an impressive game selection as well. 

Note that you will need a 4K TV in order to stream in 4K, but this streamer does work with non-4K TVs, too (though it will only stream at the highest possible resolution your screen offers). At this price, this deal is hard to pass up. 

Read moreBest 4K TV for 2023

